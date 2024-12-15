ReposiTrak Welcomes 50 New Produce Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

As regulatory deadlines approach, 50 produce suppliers join ReposiTrak to harness its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions



SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 50 new produce suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the new suppliers are long-standing companies known for their strong regional presence and innovative practices. One supplier has been a trusted name in the Southwest since 1943, delivering fresh produce to food service and retailers. Another, founded in 1994, is the leading fresh-cut processor in the Southwestern U.S., providing a diverse range of value-added fruits, vegetables, and specialty items. A third supplier, established in 1976, specializes in supplying organic, local, and conventional fresh produce to a diverse range of buyers, including organic markets, food co-ops, independent retailers, and chain stores.

“ReposiTrak does traceability for everyone, meaning that we can take in traceability data from any supplier – whether or not their products appear on the FDA’s Food Traceability List – and share it with every one of their customers, regardless of that customer’s data requirements,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “We make traceability fast, easy and affordable and are here to help operators at any point in the supply chain.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com