Bill Artman Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Giant Eagle, Inc.

PITTSBURGH–Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation’s leading regional food, fuel, and pharmacy retailers, is pleased to announce that Bill Artman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer after having been named Interim CEO in March. During his nearly 40-year tenure with the company, Mr. Artman has served in various executive leadership roles, including President of Supermarkets, Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President Retail Operations. As a result, he has developed a deep and unique understanding of Giant Eagle’s multifaceted business and has built strong and trusting relationships with Giant Eagle Team Members, customers, vendors, and numerous business and community partners.

“Bill already has made a tremendous impact in his interim role, giving the Board confidence that he is the right leader to take Giant Eagle to new heights. We are pleased to officially welcome him as CEO,” said Bart Friedman, Chair of the company’s Board of Directors. “Over the past five months Bill has established a new business strategy and assembled a strong executive leadership team comprised of an accomplished group of professionals with decades of relevant experience who have both a keen understanding of the company’s unique standing as a multi-format retailer and a strong vision for its future. Combined with Bill’s unique understanding of the history and heritage of the business and markets in which it operates, we are confident this leadership team will carry the company into many new chapters of success.”

“I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the company that I’ve been a part of almost four decades, while working alongside thousands of exceptional and talented Team Members,” said Mr. Artman. “My focus is, and always has been, on delivering for our customers and neighborhoods in which we operate, while providing the support our Team Members need so they can deliver the best experience possible for our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us.”

Over the past five months, Mr. Artman has focused on putting the customer at the center of the company’s efforts. For Mr. Artman, this starts with a deep care for Giant Eagle’s Team Members and its neighborhoods. Recent and ongoing efforts include moving quickly to return a revamped weekly circular to mailboxes in Pittsburgh and Cleveland; the reintroduction of the Price Lock promotion to lock prices on more than 1,000 seasonally relevant products; Free Coffee Monday at GetGo®; seasonally impactful fuel discounts; new and expanded personalized savings through the company’s myPerks loyalty platform; and the rollout of a new Team Member perks and discount program that is currently in pilot. These efforts represent the company’s pursuit and commitment to provide reliable value and unparalleled quality and service to its customers every day.

Executive Leadership Team

Mr. Artman has assembled his leadership team through the appointment of several executive leaders with decades of industry experience and a keen understanding of the company’s unique standing as a multi-format retailer.

Terri Micklin has been promoted to Executive Vice President, President of GetGo. With more than two decades of retail, fuel and convenience industry expertise, Micklin brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, having recently served as Senior Vice President of Development & Strategy for GetGo. Her career includes experience with ExxonMobil Corporation and more than 20 years with Wawa, Inc. where she spearheaded numerous construction initiatives, including new stores, remodels, and other significant projects. Ms. Micklin will lead GetGo’s ongoing growth and expansion, while prioritizing its food-first approach and guest-obsessed culture.

Jim Tsipakis, RPh., has been promoted to Executive Vice President, President of Supermarkets and Pharmacy. Most recently Mr. Tsipakis was Executive Vice President and President of Giant Eagle Pharmacy. In his new role, he will now oversee both the Supermarket and Pharmacy businesses for Giant Eagle. His expanded responsibilities will enable him to drive transformative strategies to create an exceptional and differentiated in-store experience for customers and continue to position Giant Eagle Pharmacy as a leading healthcare resource and destination. Mr. Tsipakis will lead several vital areas of the business including retail and pharmacy operations, supermarket merchandising, and the evolution of the supermarket service culture.

Dave Burnworth has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Most recently Mr. Burnworth was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the company. Mr. Burnworth’s outstanding financial acumen, coupled with his strategic vision, will further strengthen the company’s financial foundation and ensure its sustained growth in an ever-evolving market. In this role, Mr. Burnworth will play a pivotal role in driving financial performance and supporting strategic decision-making across the organization.

Graham Watkins has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer. Most recently Mr. Watkins was Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Transformation & Operations. Mr. Watkins will maintain responsibility for the company’s supply chain and warehouse operations, while also leading its information technology teams to advance the company’s numerous IT and technology initiatives that are underway.

Justin Weinstein has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. Most recently Mr. Weinstein was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Mr. Weinstein will play a leading role in defining Giant Eagle’s corporate and go-to-market strategy. He will continue to lead the organization’s strategic planning, analytics, digital, and partnerships functions, while serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO. In his expanded role, he also will oversee the company’s enterprise marketing, retail media network, and eCommerce strategy teams.

“Terri, Jim, Dave, Graham, and Justin have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to our customers,” said Mr. Artman. “Their expanded roles within the organization will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful everyday value and an exceptional omnichannel shopping experience for our customers in an environment that recognizes and rewards our Team Members.”

Completing the Giant Eagle, Inc. executive leadership team are Greg Baker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Janis Leigh, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer.

Giant Eagle has proudly served its communities for more than 90 years. The company’s executive leadership team is poised to support the approximately 36,000 Team Members who bring the Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle Pharmacy, GetGo and WetGo experiences to life every day for their guests. With a focus on delivering fresh foods and everyday reliable value, continually evolving its in-store and online shopping experiences and giving back to the communities it serves so all its neighbors have the opportunity to thrive, Giant Eagle is well positioned to continue meeting the needs of its customers and Team Members for years to come.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.