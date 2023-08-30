The Fresh Market Plans 22 Locations

Specialty Food News Retail & FoodService August 30, 2023

The Fresh Market parent company Cencosud, a Chilean retail chain, revealed in its latest earnings report that it intends to add 22 additional stores in the next two years. This translates into a roughly 12 percent growth in brick-and-mortar locations. 

Cencosud purchased the grocer roughly one year ago for $676 million and serves as the Chilean retail chain’s first venture into the U.S. market. In May, it opened its first post-acquisition store in Carmel, Indiana. 

Over the year, the parent company has reported strong sales, boasting nine consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Cencosud attributes much of the latest revenue bump, an increase of 12.9 percent, to the successful consolidation of The Fresh Market. 

