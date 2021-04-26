The Fresh Market Voted The Best Supermarket In America

GREENSBORO, N.C. — USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has recognized The Fresh Market as the “Best Supermarket in America” for 2021. A panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American supermarkets based on value, selection and service. Readers could then cast their vote for their favorite supermarket once per day for a 28-day period through the 10Best website. The list of the top 10 winners can be found online here.

“Out of the hundreds of supermarkets in America, we are thrilled to be voted number one,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “Over the last year, we have immersed ourselves in achieving our goal of becoming one of America’s Most Loved Brands and this award proves that customers are recognizing our improvements and we greatly appreciate their business and support.”

The Fresh Market’s rich heritage dates back to 1982 when founders Ray and Beverly Berry opened the first store in Greensboro, North Carolina after returning from a trip to Europe with a vision to emulate the charm and essence of a European-style fresh food market. The initial store differentiated itself from conventional supermarkets by offering a farmer’s market atmosphere and intimate epicurean experience, and it became the blueprint for the 159 stores that stand today.

As The Fresh Market’s roots as a specialty retailer evolved to meet the needs of guests, it has become a destination for those looking to discover the best including convenient, restaurant-quality meals, hand-picked produce, premium baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, custom-cut meats and carefully curated offerings for holidays and special occasions. The intimate and personalized shopping experience that is still offered today is enhanced with team members who are a hallmark of The Fresh Market providing exceptional hospitality.

“This achievement is a true testament to our team members who offer impeccable guest service every day,” said Potter. “We’re looking forward to continuing our mission of offering the highest quality fresh food and creating the best experience for our guests in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information about The Fresh Market, visit www.thefreshmarket.com or check out The Fresh Market on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.