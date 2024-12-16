Birdzi Adds Brookshire Brothers to Growing Customer List, Meets Increasing Retailer Needs with Expanded Team and Product

Several leading retailers turned to Birdzi’s flexible personalization ecosystem in 2024, leading to significant growth in overall store count and shopper data hosted on its platform

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, announced that Brookshire Brothers, a Texas-based and employee-owned regional grocery chain, will harness Birdzi’s personalization and analytics capabilities to deliver tailored shopping experiences and meaningful promotions to shoppers while surfacing invaluable customer insights.

As Birdzi scales its operations to meet the needs of a growing list of grocery partners, the company also welcomed numerous team members and debuted several product developments in 2024.

Birdzi Customers Redefine Shopping Local in 2024

Brookshire Brothers, operating seven distinctive retail brands from contemporary grocery stores and convenience-supermarket hybrids to traditional convenience stores, will implement Birdzi’s VISPER solution to deliver personalized digital coupons and ad flyers, supported by the company’s comprehensive shopper analytics and customer data platform.

“Brookshire Brothers believes in putting our customers first,” said John Alston, president and CEO, Brookshire Brothers. “Birdzi’s cutting-edge personalization tools allow us to quickly adapt to the unique needs of the customers served by our nearly 120 stores, ensuring we remain a trusted and valued community partner.”

Birdzi also welcomed several other major regional grocers like Associated Food Stores, the company’s first grocery wholesaler customer, and Tops Friendly Markets, under parent company shared services group Northeast Shared Services, to its family in 2024.

New Hires Reinforce Birdzi’s Customer-First Reputation

Birdzi continually expanded its team this year to ensure it could continue to innovate without compromising the strong partnerships it maintains with customers. Investments over the past year include:



Customer Success – Katie Christ, director of client success and shopper insights, brings a wealth of analytics experience that allows her to distill the data within Birdzi’s platform and understand which metrics are most important for individual retailers.

– Katie Christ, director of client success and shopper insights, brings a wealth of analytics experience that allows her to distill the data within Birdzi’s platform and understand which metrics are most important for individual retailers. Product Expansion – Lucas Helal and Luis Mendes, ML and AI engineers, will focus on building reliable and scalable AI models that help retailers confidently plan future campaigns. Karen Sales, marketing consultant, has joined the team to ensure Birdzi’s products and innovations meaningfully resonate with retailers and brands.

– Lucas Helal and Luis Mendes, ML and AI engineers, will focus on building reliable and scalable AI models that help retailers confidently plan future campaigns. Karen Sales, marketing consultant, has joined the team to ensure Birdzi’s products and innovations meaningfully resonate with retailers and brands. Platform Development – Venu Modugu, Vishweshwar Swami, Abhishek Jain and Rushika Raman join Birdzi’s robust development team to design and optimize data pipelines that ensure the company’s data infrastructure is robust, user-friendly, scalable and ready to power advanced analytics.

Game-Changing Product Developments

Much of Birdzi’s technical innovation is directly inspired by the needs and suggestions of its retail partners. As Birdzi collaborated with more brands through 2024, the company benefited from fresh perspectives and insights that inspired product updates including:



VISPER Live – Launched in July, VISPER Live redefined customer engagement, allowing brands to connect with shoppers via continuous campaigns that are more responsive to customer preferences than ever before.

– Launched in July, VISPER Live redefined customer engagement, allowing brands to connect with shoppers via continuous campaigns that are more responsive to customer preferences than ever before. Instrumental Partnerships – Announced in October, Birdzi and Armeta Analytics, recently acquired by The Bridge, partnered to ease the retailer onboarding process by improving data quality and ensuring quicker access to Birdzi’s platform.

– Announced in October, Birdzi and Armeta Analytics, recently acquired by The Bridge, partnered to ease the retailer onboarding process by improving data quality and ensuring quicker access to Birdzi’s platform. AI-driven Weekly Ad Forecaster – Birdzi’s latest tool visualizes a realistic projection of how personalized ads will perform, enhancing retailer planning of more effective and relevant ads for shoppers.

– Birdzi’s latest tool visualizes a realistic projection of how personalized ads will perform, enhancing retailer planning of more effective and relevant ads for shoppers. Customer-Driven Development – Birdzi developed a high-performance, flexible and modern tool to support Tops Friendly Markets’ analytics and marketing teams. This capability will be made available to all Birdzi customers in the near future.

“Birdzi proudly became the grocery industry’s most trusted personalization and customer intelligence platform in 2024,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “On average, our customers witnessed a 30% increase in basket size and a doubling of store visits. We look forward to continuing our hand-in-hand collaboration with retailers to drive even more success over the next year.”

To join the movement, learn more about how Birdzi helps grocers develop true 1:1 personalization and shopper engagement at www.birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.

