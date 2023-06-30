BradyIFS East Coast Presence Expands with Acquisition of FPC Distribution, Inc.

Elkridge, MD and Bell, CA – BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial/sanitation (“JanSan”) products, has acquired FPC Distribution, Inc., a foodservice, dry goods and JanSan distributor serving Maryland and Virginia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1953 FPC has served a wide range of businesses with foodservice, dry goods and JanSan products. In 1982, Richard Roe assumed leadership of the business from father and founder Wilson Roe.

“FPC is a great strategic and operational fit with our company,” said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS. “We are excited to continue to expand along the east coast, and we look forward to our partnership with Richard and his excellent team.”

“When we were looking for a partner for the business, I felt that the BradyIFS approach and philosophy was the best fit for my employees and company,” said Richard Roe. “More specifically, the BradyIFS model of continued investment in employees and capabilities was critical to my decision to partner with them.”

About FPC Distribution, Inc.

Wilson Roe founded FPC Distribution in 1953 with the vision of providing differentiated service and support to its customer base. In 1982 Wilson’s son Richard became President and has been leading the company since. FPC remains a valued partner to their customer partners by providing a broad array of products, services and support. Learn more at www.fpcsolutions.com

About BradyIFS

With headquarters in Bell, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. The company sources, manages and distributes a broad range of products to thousands of customers in segments including education, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services and more. Founded in 1947, Brady is universally regarded as one of the JanSan industry’s premier enterprises providing integrated customer support and expertise to its partners. Operating since 1926, Individual Foodservice is one of the leading broad line distributors of foodservice, JanSan, packaging, dry goods and smallwares in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com and www.individualfoodservice.com.