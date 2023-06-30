Upper Crust Food Service, Leading Provider of Contract Food Services, Announces Investment from Copley Equity Partners

COLUMBIA, Mo. & DENVER-Upper Crust Food Service, LLC (“Upper Crust”), the leading contract food service management company serving Sorority and Fraternity houses on college campuses, as well as summer camps, across the United States, announced that it has received a significant minority investment from Copley Equity Partners (“Copley”), a private investment firm focused on middle market companies with strong growth opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Late last year, Upper Crust announced a merger with College Chefs, another leading food service provider serving the Greek community. Today the combined company serves over 400 locations across the country throughout the year.

Adam Guy, CEO of Upper Crust, commented: “We were excited to partner with Copley to allow us to continue to grow and expand our customer base, while we continue to deliver the premium quality food and service that our clients have grown accustomed to and a great quality of life for our employees.”

Jan Prokop, Principal at Copley Equity Partners, said: “Adam and his team have built a great company serving the Greek community and beyond. We look forward to supporting Upper Crust achieve its strategic vision.”

About Upper Crust Food Service:

Established in Columbia, MO in 2010, Upper Crust Food Service serves fraternity houses, sorority houses, and summer camps. With a focus on great food and personal service, the company feeds tens of thousands of meals weekly to students and campers across the country. www.UpperCrustFoodService.com

About Copley Equity Partners

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com