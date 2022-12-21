Upper Crust Food Service and College Chefs Announce Merger

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Contract food service management companies serving Fraternity and Sorority houses, Upper Crust Food Service, LLC (“Upper Crust”) and College Chefs, LLC (“College Chefs”), today announced a merger between the companies. Adam Guy, current Upper Crust CEO, will oversee operations for both companies moving forward. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Combining Upper Crust and College Chefs creates the leading provider of food service to fraternity houses, sorority houses, and summer camps across the country. The combined company will service over 400 accounts in 45 states and across over 100 college campuses. Furthermore, the company will leverage its 850+ food service professionals to better serve its customers across the country.

Adam Guy, CEO of the combined companies, said “We are excited to merge two successful companies together to create the industry leader in our niche market. Combining the experience and expertise of Upper Crust and College Chefs will benefit our employees and in turn the customers we serve.”

Tim Gadus, Manager of College Chefs, LLC, said “Adam, like my brother Kevin, created these companies from scratch and this combined company will take them to a new level. I believe these companies who operate very similarly are now well positioned for the future.”

About Upper Crust Food Service:

Established in Columbia, MO in 2010, Upper Crust Food Service serves fraternity houses, sorority houses, and summer camps. With a focus on great food and personal service, the company now feeds tens of thousands of meals weekly to students and campers across the country. www.UpperCrustFoodService.com

About College Chefs:

Started in Champaign, IL in 2008, College Chefs founder Kevin Gadus created College Chefs to provide him an opportunity to harness his passion and creativity for cooking. College Chefs employs professional chefs that provide rockstar service to premier fraternity and sorority chapters across the country. www.CollegeChefs.com