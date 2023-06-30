Verde Farms Unveils Organic Burger Patties, Available Exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club and Schnucks

Boston, MA – In advance of the 4th of July holiday weekend, Verde Farms announces its partnership with big-box membership retailer, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and family-owned grocery retailer, Schnucks Markets, as they unveil an addition to their product lineup: refrigerated organic, 100% grass-fed burger patties. The raw, single ingredient burger patties—catering to cooking enthusiasts who seek full control over seasoning their meats—are available only through Verde’s partners.

“Our ground beef products have been top performers for several years, and we know that consumers frequently use them to make burgers during the summer grilling season,” said Verde Farms CEO, Dana Ehrlich. “We wanted to offer our consumers a product that gives them the convenience they need while still letting them enjoy organic, 100% grass-fed burgers with their families this summer.”

The burgers are described by Verde and partners as a delicious combination of flavor and juiciness; the perfect addition to any summer grilling occasion. This is the first time the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef will be providing ready-to-cook, raw single ingredient burgers exclusively to these grocers. The team looks forward to a national rollout of the product in 2024 as the brand continues to grow.

“This collaboration comes at a crucial time as the better-for-you meat industry continues to gain momentum and as Verde continues its commitment to providing high-quality, organic options that align perfectly with the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices,” said Ehrlich. “We invite consumers to experience the taste, quality, and integrity of our organic burgers, knowing that their choice supports their own well-being, the environment and the future of sustainable food.”

Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round—with no antibiotics and no added hormones. Its heritage and approach position it as the brand of choice in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows consumers to enjoy great tasting beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

The organic burger patties will be available at BJ’s clubs on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Each ⅓ lb. patty will be sold in a 6-count package for $16.99. Schnucks will carry ⅓ lb. patties in a 4-count package priced at $14.99, available in their Midwest stores.

High-res product images are available for download here (scroll down to “product/lifestyle images” for images specific to this announcement).

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it one of the first organic beef companies practicing these approaches. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.