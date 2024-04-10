Verde Farms Brings Organic, 100% Grass-Fed Beef to Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division

Premium beef products including grinds, ribeye and filet mignon now available at 110 ACME Markets and Safeway stores



Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, proudly announces that Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division, specifically ACME Markets and Safeway, will offer its beef products. This collaboration brings Verde’s premium beef products to 110 stores across the region beginning this month.



“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the notable grocery brand Albertsons in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “As summer approaches, we look forward to providing families and grill enthusiasts alike with the perfect option for their outdoor gatherings and family barbeques. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy delicious, sustainable beef while prioritizing their health and well-being.”



Since 2005, Verde has been delivering premium-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef sourced from cattle that freely graze in pastures throughout the year—never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde underscored its dedication to environmental stewardship by achieving Land to Market regenerative agriculture verification. With its rich heritage and steadfast commitment to sustainability, Verde has emerged as the preferred choice for shoppers prioritizing health and eco-consciousness. Verde allows consumers to enjoy delicious beef while honoring the Earth and all the creatures that inhabit it.



Beginning this month, shoppers can find Verde’s 80/20 grinds, ribeye, and filet mignon at ACME Markets and Safeway stores across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington, DC at an introductory price of $8.99 for grinds and $14.99 for steaks.



For more information on Verde Farms, the trailblazer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.



About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.