Chuck Hughes Calls for Canadians to Do It More Often

Think Turkey & Hughes Team Up to Spice Up Your Menu

If you’re only doing turkey a couple times a year and always the same way, Chef Chuck Hughes is here to show you all kinds of new techniques and everyday recipes to enjoy turkey morning, noon and night!

Hughes is the star of Think Turkey’s new creative campaign ‘Do It More Often,’ which launched this April with three 15-second spots that will run for 6 weeks across social media, connected TV and digital display targeting English and French-Canadian meal planners.

“The Do it More Often campaign is a bit cheeky and uses humour to encourage Canadians to get out of their turkey rut,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. “Turkey does cook a bit differently and that’s why we teamed up with Chef Chuck Hughes to share tips and techniques to set Canadians up for a great weeknight turkey experience.”

The new ad campaign encourages Canadians to visit DoItMoreOften.ca to get Hughes’ recipes and watch his series of entertaining and educational cooking technique videos for the perfect turkey tacos, meatballs and sheet pan dinner.

“Turkey is incredibly versatile, takes on so many flavours and comes in a variety of cuts from turkey breast to ground and thighs, making it easy to choose turkey for everyday meals,” said Hughes.

“With so many Canadians searching online for recipe inspiration and cooking hacks, we hope the new digital ads grab their attention and encourage them to add turkey to their cart this spring,” said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

For recipes by Chef Hughes, turkey cooking techniques and more, Canadians can visit DoItMoreOften.ca or follow along on Think Turkey’s Instagram channel (@CanadianTurkey) and its other social media platforms.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors’ Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.