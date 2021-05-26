Canada’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Bibeau Launches Second Half of $20M Food Waste Reduction Challenge

Ottawa, Ontario – The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, Terry Beech, hosted a virtual event to launch the novel technology streams of Canada’s Food Waste Reduction Challenge, an initiative under the Food Policy for Canada.

Every year, over half of Canada’s food supply is wasted, and nearly $50 billion of that wasted food is avoidable.

To help spark new ideas and engage diverse perspectives, the Government of Canada launched the $20-million Food Waste Reduction Challenge in November 2020, calling for innovators to deliver game-changing solutions to this long-standing and complex issue.

The Challenge’s novel technology streams (Streams C and D) are now open for concept applications with a closing date of August 31, 2021. Up to $6.5 million in prize funding will be awarded to innovators with novel technologies that can extend the life of food or transform food that would otherwise be lost or wasted.

To learn more, including how to apply, visit the Food Waste Reduction Challenge website.

The Government of Canada is committed to reducing the amount of food wasted across Canada through a wide variety of initiatives and investments.