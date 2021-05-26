Admiral Container Lines Adds Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE Refrigeration Units to Help Meet Increased Demand

SINGAPORE – Admiral Container Lines Inc. Ltd. has added more than 150 new containers equipped with Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® refrigeration units to boost its refrigerated shipping capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

With a focus on express service, Admiral Container Lines is a leader in the short-sea trade lanes covering ports in Turkey, Egypt and Israel, Russia, Ukraine and Romania along the Black Sea coastline. Through this latest container acquisition, the Admiral Container Lines fleet has expanded its refrigerated capacity in time to support the 2021-2022 high season of perishable cargo exports in the region.

“Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE units have long served our fleet reliably and efficiently,” said Ihsan Arican Cakar, Ph.D., Managing Director of Valletta, Malta-based Admiral Container Lines.

“Our crews consider them highly efficient and easy to operate,” added Tolga Yildiz, Operation Manager, Admiral Container Lines. “The support we receive through Carrier Transicold’s service center network is second to none.”

Carrier Transicold’s comprehensive sales and service network includes more than 400 container refrigeration support, service and repair centers worldwide with locations in all major and developing ports. In addition, major inventories of spare parts are available at 14 international parts depots, a reflection of Carrier’s commitment to continually improving our aftermarket service.

Among the PrimeLINE unit’s attributes that have made it the industry sales leader for over 13 consecutive years are the following.

· Efficient performance supported by an energy-conserving digital scroll compressor.

· Fast temperature pull-down.

· Tight temperature control within +/- 0.25 degree Celsius.

· High air flow attributed to its aerospace-inspired fan design.

· Excellent cost of ownership thanks to its time-tested reliability and low maintenance and repair costs.

“We value the continued trust and confidence that the professionals at Admiral Container Lines place in the industry-leading PrimeLINE unit and Carrier Transicold, as we endeavor to deliver world-class products and services,” said Dean Bouch, Technical Sales Manager, EMEA Region, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold.

The PrimeLINE unit is among the many solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.transicold.carrier.com.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.

Caption for Admiral Container Lines Refrigerated Container with PrimeLINE Unit.jpg

Short-sea service provider Admiral Container Lines of Malta boosted its refrigerated shipping capacity with 159 more 40-foot, high-cube containers refrigerated by Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® units.