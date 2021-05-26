iTradeNetwork Launches Advanced Food Traceability Tools Now Providing Instant Notification For Food Contamination

DUBLIN, Calif. – Speed is critical when removing unsafe food from the supply chain to prevent illness and save lives. Since the beginning of May alone, there have been eight food safety recall events in the US. According to the US Department of Agriculture, about 48 million episodes of foodborne illness and 3,000 deaths occur per year in the US. The most common foodborne pathogens cause an estimated annual burden of $14 billion to $36 billion.

iTradeNetwork (ITN), the global provider of supply chain management solutions and traceability for the food and beverage industry has added new capabilities that instantly identify specific recalled products and simultaneously notify suppliers and buyers. These traceability tools help remove recalled products from the supply chain more quickly, whether they are in route from supplier to buyer, at a distribution center or at the final point-of-sale/consumption. These functions are unique in the industry and built on the strength of iTradeNetwork’s 8,000 customers and integrated FDA/CDC alerts.

“Food safety has never been more important,” explained iTradeNetwork’s CEO Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “Our new traceability tools allow for instant and simultaneous notification about food recalls and provides the food’s exact location across the entire supply chain with surgical precision. Traceability also reduces food waste, saves money and protects brands. It is not overstating to say that this innovation will contribute to saving lives and livelihoods.”

HOW IT WORKS

iTradeNetwork’s new advanced traceability modules include:

Incident and Recall Management:

FDA/CDC alert integration is a new standard for the industry, combining system-level monitoring with machine learning accessible online or through a mobile app. Growers/suppliers and retailers can be notified of a food safety incident the moment it is suspected and isolate affected products whether they are pre-shipment, in-transit or in-store. This allows for immediate action to protect consumers and brand integrity. Recalls can be issued within seconds to protect customers and save lives.

Label-less Trace:

For protein providers, suppliers of lower risk produce commodities and high-volume produce operations not currently using PTI or item labeling, this technology enables alerts, notifications and food safety incident management based on purchase order data, not labels. iTradeNetwork is in a unique position to provide unparalleled supply chain visibility, processing millions of transactions annually for its network of more than 8,000 global customers.

EDUCATIONAL WEBINARS

iTradeNetwork is hosting a series of educational webinars to provide further information about traceability. Register here: Next-Level Traceability: A Live Solution Showcase Series

Traceability Without Labels: A Food Safety Breakthrough Solution for Fresh Produce

Tuesday, May 25, 11 am PST

Traceability Without Labels: A Breakthrough for Protein-Related Recalls

Thursday, May 27, 11 am PST

Label Traceability/Incident Alert & Recall Management

Tuesday, June 1, 11 am PST

Palletized Advanced Shipment Notice (ASN) Traceability Solution

Thursday, June 3, 11 am PST

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. (ITN) is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and the industries’ most extensive trading partner network, iTradeNetwork’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue, and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, iTradeNetwork’s growing customer list includes more than 8,000 companies globally. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.