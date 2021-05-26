Sunkist Ojai Pixie Tangerines Available Now for a Limited Time

VALENCIA, Calif. – Available now through June, there’s no better time to stock up on Sunkist Ojai Pixie tangerines. Already a favorite among citrus consumers, word is continuing to spread about this unique citrus variety that is small in size, but big in flavor.

Explains Cassie Howard, Director, Category Management, “IRI data shows that the Pixie 1 lb bag, the most popular pack for this variety, is experiencing 19% growth in dollar sales season year to date compared to last year, and a 28% growth compared to two years ago.”

Named after the Ojai region in Southern California where they are grown, and for their small size, Sunkist Ojai Pixie tangerines are seedless, easy to peel, and the season’s sweetest tangerine. Raised in the rich soils and ideal growing climate in Ojai Valley, they offer a taste of California sunshine in every bite.

“Even though Ojai Pixies are small in size, they really pack big flavor,” says Christina Ward, Senior Director of Global Marketing. “Not only are they incredibly sweet, but they are also a good source of vitamin C. Plus, their compact size makes for easy-to-pack snacks—kids love them.”

In addition to their delicious taste, they also serve as an excellent ingredient in homemade self-care beauty and wellness products. Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy showcases the versatility of this citrus with a refreshing and one-ingredient recipe for Ojai Pixie Sorbet and a gratifying do-it-yourself Ojai Pixie Hand and Body Scrub to enhance skincare routines.

Sunkist Ojai Pixies tangerines are available in 1 lb, 2 lb and 3 lb bags. To learn more, visit sunkist.com.