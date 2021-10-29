Carrier Transicold’s New Supra S10 Truck Unit Maximizes Refrigeration Capacity with Greater Efficiency

ATHENS, Ga. – The Supra® S10 diesel-powered truck refrigeration unit is the new performance leader from Carrier Transicold, with greater refrigeration and freezing capacity for larger trucks while also offering improved efficiency and fuel economy. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“The Supra S10 unit is ideal for local and regional cold chain distribution operations where the largest box trucks require maximum refrigeration performance,” said Scott Parker, Product Manager – Truck Products, Carrier Transicold. “With exceptional capacity, airflow and overall performance wrapped up in a sleek new design, this innovative powerhouse is well-suited for producers and distributors of perishable and frozen products, including meat, seafood, produce, dairy and pharmaceuticals.”

This fifth model in the Supra line will be available through Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network in early 2022 and completes a multi-year initiative transforming the single-temperature models with exclusive next-generation technologies. Key features of the Supra S10 unit include:

37,000 BTU capacity at 35 degrees Fahrenheit ,making it the most powerful truck refrigeration unit in North America, surpassing its nearest competition by 6% and the Carrier Transicold model it succeeds, the Supra 960, by 16%.

,making it the most powerful truck refrigeration unit in North America, surpassing its nearest competition by 6% and the Carrier Transicold model it succeeds, the Supra 960, by 16%. Three engine speeds , rather than two, delivering lower RPMsfor reduced noise and improved fuel economy.

, rather than two, delivering lower RPMsfor reduced noise and improved fuel economy. Streamlined, weight-saving architecture that uses fewer unique components than its predecessor, reducing system weight by 24%.

that uses fewer unique components than its predecessor, reducing system weight by 24%. APX™ control technology, providing intelligent performance optimization, automatic trip data recording and enhanced system diagnostics.

technology, providing intelligent performance optimization, automatic trip data recording and enhanced system diagnostics. Environmental improvements, using 45% less refrigerant than the model it succeeds and giving users a choice of traditional R-404A refrigerant or the new R-452A refrigerant with nearly half the global warming potential. By reducing fuel consumption through improved efficiency, related emissions are also reduced.

using 45% less refrigerant than the model it succeeds and giving users a choice of traditional R-404A refrigerant or the new R-452A refrigerant with nearly half the global warming potential. By reducing fuel consumption through improved efficiency, related emissions are also reduced. Reduced service requirements , including an extended oil service interval of 2,000 hours and greater use of maintenance-free components.

, including an extended oil service interval of 2,000 hours and greater use of maintenance-free components. Improved aesthetics with a wrap-around honeycomb grille that provides a contemporary appearance and can be easily removed for service.

The Supra S10 unit seamlessly integrates with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions™ telematics platform, enabling capabilities such as remote monitoring and control of the refrigeration system, GPS location data, geofencing and more.

For additional details on the new S10 unit and the full range of Supra diesel-powered truck refrigeration units, visit www.CarrierSupraSeries.com.

Supra diesel-powered truck refrigeration units are among the many solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at www.corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain, on Facebook at Carrier Transicold Truck/Trailer U.S. & Canada and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.