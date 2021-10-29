The Billings Family are Third Generation Almond Growers With One of the Fastest Growing Vegan Yogurt Brands

Delano, California-: Matt Billing’s father and grandfather instilled in him an appreciation for the land that the family has farmed for a hundred years. With every generation, the goal is to leave the orchards and the family business better than what they received from the previous generation. Billings has done just that by transforming the organic almonds he harvests into a yogurt taking the market by storm. What sets AYO Almondmilk Yogurt apart is the power of the 20 organic almonds in every cup that have been lovingly grown on their family farms.

“I guess you could say that our family believes in the power of the almond. Nutritionally it’s pretty much the perfect food,” says Billings. “Venturing into the world of yogurt with our farm’s almonds made sense, the almond turned out to be the perfect base for a nutritionally dense and tasty yogurt, and consumers agree.”

Just a few years ago, the plant-based revolution was still in its infancy. The Billings family decided to embark on a journey of finding a way of using their almonds as a base in a vegan product that consumers would love. They settled on developing a yogurt and started working with a team of nutritionists and food scientists who had years of yogurt-making experience. The result is yogurt that satisfies even the pickiest eater with its light, creamy, smooth texture and delicious fruit and vanilla flavors. It is outpacing the top ten leading natural yogurt brands in sales growth. When the Natural Enhanced Channel (all-natural retailers) yogurt category is down by 1.8%, AYO is growing 80% within the channel, and AYO is at almost 400% growth in the yogurt category for the MULO Channel (conventional retailers) as well.

The organic almonds are hulled, shelled, and then lightly roasted, adding a superb round, rich flavor. The almonds are simply ground into a paste which is the base of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt. This “almond base” comes from the pure nut butter used to make AYO – no filtering, nothing artificial. What sets AYO Almondmilk Yogurt apart is the power of the 20 almonds in every cup. The ground almonds are then combined with other organic ingredients. They are enlivened with seasonally sourced organic strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and organic vanilla. The process yields creamy, rich goodness that is probiotic-rich with three live active cultures. AYO is much lower on the glycemic index, is high-fiber, low-fat, and lower in calories than other yogurts.

Hard work and persistence are traits all farmers share, coupled with an overall love for agriculture and the wonders of mother nature. This has led the Billings farming family to grow an organic almond and now produce an almondmilk yogurt that consumers love. AYO can be found at select stores across the US. Find a store near you at https://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt:

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In AYO Almond Yogurt, the lightly-toasted almond flavor is enriched with live active cultures and clean ingredients to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Learn more at ayoyogurt.com.