Carrier’s Lynx Digital Solution Recognized Among Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Carrier’s advanced LynxTM digital platform, being co-developed with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), was selected by Fast Company as a finalist in the Food category and an honorable mention in the Best World Changing Idea North America category, as part of their 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The Lynx solution is an integrated suite of tools aimed at dramatically reducing food waste, increasing food security and helping better protect and preserve perishables. The Lynx digital platform will provide Carrier customers with enhanced visibility, increased connectivity and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve how temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine and vaccines, is moved worldwide. The Lynx solution can help deliver temperature-controlled cargo more efficiently, in turn decreasing the cost of cold chain operations by optimizing resource utilization and reducing cargo loss and spoilage.

“The Lynx platform will combine AWS’s Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and machine learning services with Carrier’s refrigeration and monitoring solutions to deliver Carrier’s customers in the transport, food and pharmaceutical industries capabilities for end-to-end tracking of cargo, real-time alerts about cargo and equipment conditions,” said David Appel, President, Refrigeration, Carrier. “Intelligent, automated processes with Lynx can help reduce risks caused by human error and empower our customers to make quicker, better informed decisions about how to best move perishable cargo.”

“Tackling world changing ideas is something we strive to do every day with our customers,” said Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, AWS IoT. “We’re honored and excited to see the co-developed Carrier Lynx platform recognized as one of those game-changing ideas. We’re working closely with Carrier to transform how food, medicine, vaccines and more are transported and monitored globally to help address the needs of people all around the world.”

To learn more about Carrier's Lynx digital solution, which supports the company's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program



About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving problems that affect us all.