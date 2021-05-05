Online Grocer Farmstead Expands to Texas with Delivery Service Planned for Austin

BURLINGAME, Calif. & AUSTIN, Tex. – Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today its fifth major city: Austin, Texas. Farmstead will bring its online grocery service to the area by mid-2021. The waitlist for service opens today and is limited to the first 1,000 people. Customers can sign up here.

Farmstead got its start in the hyper-competitive San Francisco Bay Area, and now is live in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well. It has separated itself from the pack of other delivery services by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model: delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius. Because of this unique approach, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing rapidly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

Farmstead will open multiple dark stores, which greatly eases entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4x and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area. Most of all, they meet customers’ desire for perfect orders with no stockouts, delivered free, with no markups. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Goo-Goo Cluster, Olive & Sinclair and Bongo Java, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco and fresh meats, dairy and produce (locally sourced, whenever and wherever possible) – from one place.

“Austin is an incredible potential market for Farmstead’s unique online grocery model; it’s a rapidly growing and vibrant market that appreciates great food,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Farmstead can deliver real value to Austin because we cracked the code on how to make grocery delivery fast and inexpensive without sacrificing quality or wasting food. We’re excited to roll out our service to Austin residents.”

Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, throughout 2020, and it is planning to expand to at least 10 more markets in 2021.

To sign up for Farmstead’s Austin waitlist, visit http://farmstead.vip/austin

