CIA at Copia’s World Pizza Tour Pop-Up Debuts in Napa June 2024

Nationally Acclaimed Chefs Will Curate a Flavorful Lineup of Diverse Pizza Styles From Around the Globe

NAPA, CA –The Grove, the signature restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, will welcome top pizzaiolos to showcase the art of pizza making throughout the Summer, beginning Saturday, June 1, 2024, through November 2024.

All summer long, The Grove restaurant will showcase pizza styles created by Culinary Institute of America alumni and guest chefs from series sponsor Real California Milk. Featured pizza styles will change every two weeks, and guests will be able to try a variety of global pizzas such as Napoletana, Roman al Taglio, Tonda Romana, Pinsa Romana, Padellino, Siciliana, and Okonomiyaki style. World Pizza Tour will continue into the fall with American-style pizzas such as New York, Chicago (deep dish), Detroit Tavern, New Haven, and California Neapolitan.

On Saturday, June 1, from 5 – 9:30 p.m. on The Grove’s outdoor terrace, Chef David Nayfeld (’05) of San Francisco’s Che Fico will kick off the World Pizza Tour celebration with his Neopolitan-inspired pizza.

“Our pizza is called Che Fico style because we truly engineered it to be what we wanted out of a pizza,” says Chef David Nayfeld. “It is more akin to a traditional natural fermented bread dough than a pizza dough from Italy. It’s what delivers the taste and character that people have come to expect of our pies.”

The World Pizza Tour also will feature a series of Real California Milk chef ambassadors including Chef Leah Scurto, award-winning Pizzaiola and Owner of PizzaLeah in Windsor, Lars Smith, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of the State of Mind Restaurant Group in the San Francisco Bay Area, Laura Meyer, Head Chef and Kitchen Manager at Tony’ Pizza Napolitana, and Glenn Cybulski, an award-winning executive chef and certified pizzaiolo with over 100 national and international culinary awards in rustic Italian cuisine and American comfort food. These Real California pizza chefs will showcase their award-winning pizza skills along with California’s rich bounty of cheese and dairy products made with milk from the state’s family farms that bring them to life.

Other notable chefs popping up at The Grove at CIA at Copia include Thomas McNaughton (‘04), chef and owner of Flour + Water, Penny Roma, and Flour + Water Pasta Shop, Craig Stoll (‘85), Co-founder of Delfina & Pizzeria Delfina, Frank Pinello (‘07) owner of Best Pizza (Williamsburg), and World Pizza Champion, Spencer Glenn.

For updates on the rotating menu of pizza, please visit CIAatCopia.com.

ABOUT THE CIA AT COPIA

Hailed a “foodie wonderland” by The New York Times, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia is an epicurean destination in downtown Napa, where guests can immerse themselves in the past, present, and future of food. Located in the Oxbow District, The CIA at Copia offers As n array of enticing culinary experiences delivered by CIA chefs and experts, including hands-on cooking and beverage classes; lively public events and art exhibits; a signature garden-to-table restaurant; an exclusive 3D interactive dining experience; Lunch Box, a casual weekday eatery; Wine Bar, a self-service tasting experience; a culinary and lifestyle-themed marketplace; and The Chuck Williams Culinary Arts Museum. The CIA at Copia is also a unique setting for weddings and private events. All proceeds from The CIA at Copia benefit CIA student scholarships. For more information visit CIAatCopia.com

ABOUT REAL CALIFORNIA MILK/CALIFORNIA MILK ADVISORY BOARD

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest.