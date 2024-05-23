Unipro Foodservice Adds New Member

ATLANTA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that Renfro Supply has joined UniPro.

Established in 1922, Renfro Supply has earned the reputation of being one of the largest wholesalers in their region, with plans to expand further. They have a diverse clientele of over 400 convenience stores, restaurants, schools, and other businesses across Kentucky and Tennessee. We look forward to Renfro Supply joining the UniPro Pro-C Convenience Distribution Network.

About UniPro Foodservice:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 450 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 14 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.

