CoolSys Acquires Lima Company 

Leading Indoor Environment Solutions Company Deepens Presence in the Mid-Atlantic Region with Strategic Acquisition

BREA, Calif. – CoolSys™, the market-leading nationwide provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions, announced it has acquired Lima Company, a respected, blended service provider of commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing and energy services throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Through this acquisition, CoolSys expands its mission-critical offerings and strengthens its market presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We’re excited to have Lima Company join the CoolSys family of companies,” commented Rick Frier, Chairman and CEO Interim at CoolSys. “A proven market leader, Lima Company and its management team have built a strong reputation by combining industry expertise and a client focused approach. Their values align perfectly with our mission at CoolSys to provide best-in-class service, quality products and technology at competitive prices.”

Based in Philadelphia, Lima Company has served their clients and facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region since 1976, when Bob Lima first established the business. Many of its employees have been with the company for over 30 years, and the management team includes plumbing and HVAC technicians, who have risen through the ranks to hold key leadership roles.

“Our goal has always been to provide quality services at a fair price for our clients by combining the right people and the right approach to deliver the right results,” commented Bob Lima, founder and president of Lima Company. “We look forward to maintaining these core values as part of CoolSys, where our dedicated employees can continue to service our clients at an outstanding level while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a forward-thinking, market-leading, national company.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions for customers in the grocery, retail, food service, industrial, education, healthcare and government sectors. From engineering, design and installation to service and maintenance and energy optimization, CoolSys businesses cover the entire lifecycle of mission-critical HVAC and refrigeration systems. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com .

About Lima Company

Founded in 1976, Lima Company has grown to be one of the most highly respected commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration, mechanical, energy and plumbing services companies in the markets it serves. Known for high quality work, dependable service and a partnership approach with their clients, their team of nearly 100 employees works across professional trade disciplines that include plumbing, HVAC-R, building automation and energy services, allowing for a full understanding of building mechanical systems and how they interact with each other. This leads to highly efficient and well-performing systems which in turn extend the useful life of all equipment involved.