CoolSys Acquires Duquette Refrigeration

BREA, Calif. – CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has announced the acquisition of Duquette Refrigeration (formerly A. Duquette & Son), a commercial refrigeration company headquartered in Worcester, Mass. This acquisition will strengthen CoolSys’ Commercial & Industrial division and broaden its presence in the Northeast region.

“CoolSys has made significant strides in growing its presence across the country over the past few years. The acquisition of Duquette Refrigeration represents another step towards our goal to become a true, nationwide service provider,” comments Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As one of the premier refrigeration companies in New England, Duquette Refrigeration has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation.We look forward to welcoming the Duquette Refrigeration team to the CoolSys family.”

Established in 1986 as A. Duquette & Son, Duquette Refrigeration has provided HVACR service and installations for supermarkets, convenience stores, refrigerated warehouses, manufacturing, commercial office and retail customers for 35 years.It serves customers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

“We are excited to join CoolSys as this brings new advantages to our customers and employees,” comments Paul Duquette, president of Duquette Refrigeration.“As Duquette Refrigeration becomes a CoolSys company, we will stay true to our local roots while being able to offer the expanded resources that CoolSys provides as a nationwide company.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, foodservice, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About Duquette Refrigeration

Based in Worcester, Mass., Duquette Refrigeration provides commercial refrigeration and HVAC services to its customers throughout the New England region in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. It was founded in 1986 as A. Duquette & Son.