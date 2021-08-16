CoolSys Acquires T&O Refrigeration

BREA, Calif. – CoolSys™, the market-leading refrigeration, HVAC, engineering and energy solutions company, announced it has acquired T&O Refrigeration, one of the largest independently owned refrigeration services companies in the Southeast region. With this acquisition, CoolSys expands its market presence throughout the Southeast with significantly increased market share in Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.

“As CoolSys continues to grow its market presence across the country, we’re excited that T&O Refrigeration has joined the CoolSys family of companies,” comments Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As a market leader in the Southeast region, T&O Refrigeration and its team have earned a great reputation built on high quality service, efficiency, excellent employee retention, and a focus on the customer experience, which are all priorities and values we share at CoolSys.”

Based in Fayetteville, Georgia, T&O Refrigeration also has an office in Nashville, Tennessee and employees across three states. It provides installation and service & maintenance solutions to leading grocery retailers across the Southeast. T&O Refrigeration is licensed and qualified to conduct business in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

“Our goal has always been to provide service and installations that meet or exceed the customer’s expectations while also providing the best value,” comments Steve Tibbetts, president at T&O Refrigeration. “We’re looking forward to joining CoolSys where our team can continue to service our customers with a focus on this goal, while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a national service provider.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC solutions company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, foodservice, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About T&O Refrigeration

Founded in 1987, T&O Refrigeration has grown into one of the largest independently owned refrigeration contracting companies in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. By providing high quality service and installation, T&O Refrigeration has established strong relationships with leading grocery retailers across the Southeast.