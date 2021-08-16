Albertsons Companies Brings Joy to Grocery Shopping Through a Suite of New Revolutionized Digital Offerings

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has set out to reintroduce themselves to shoppers through new and refreshed offerings that make the grocery shopping experience more enjoyable and convenient. Today the company unveiled three new innovations: the launch of the free Deals & Delivery app, their new “Albertsons for U” shopper loyalty program and FreshPass™, their exclusive unlimited grocery delivery service with member-only perks.

“We have been working hard to revolutionize Albertsons Companies’ digital offerings and enhance all aspects of the food experience and journey,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer. “We have been in lock-step with our customers and today’s launch of our new Deals & Delivery app, our “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and FreshPass™ subscription service exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer service, meeting shoppers where they want to shop whether that be in store, curbside, or at home.”

New Deals & Delivery App: Simplifying the Grocery Experience, Wherever and Whenever You Want to Shop

The new Deals & Delivery app combines Albertsons Cos.’ two most used services allowing customers to shop, save and redeem rewards all in one place – from the comfort of home or while shopping in-store. The new app seamlessly integrates both the “Albertsons for U” loyalty program and the FreshPass™ subscription service program. Shoppers can download by store name across Albertsons’ 20-plus banners, including Safeway, Albertsons, VONS and Jewel-Osco.

Shoppers with the Deals & Delivery app will benefit from an integrated in-store experience. Smart features include a digital wallet and app coupon integration, list builders and a convenient pay-from-app feature.

To find the app, shoppers can search their local Albertsons Cos. store in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download today.

New “Albertsons for U” Shopper Loyalty Program: Personalizing Deals, Rewards and Perks

Albertsons Companies’ new loyalty program raises the bar with new personalized deals, rewards and perks. It encompasses the best of the previous loyalty program, just for U®, and existing members are automatically enrolled. The program carries the name of each respective banner store within Albertsons Companies – i.e. Albertsons for U™, Safeway for U™, Jewel-Osco for U™, etc. depending on which store you shop most.

Membership is free, and new members immediately earn $5 off their next in-store or online purchase of $25 or more of qualifying items. After that, members earn points on nearly every dollar spent and points can be redeemed on groceries and gas. Perks include personalized deals, a free item every month, a special birthday treat and more.

Plus! New FreshPass™ Subscription Service: Unlocking Unlimited Free Grocery Delivery and Exclusive Perks

FreshPass™*, an optional subscription service, is integrated into the new Albertsons Cos. apps, bringing the neighborhood store to your door in a customized manner.

FreshPass™ is available for $99 a year (or $12.99 per month) and offers unlimited free delivery on orders $30 or more, and in select markets, free 2-hour grocery delivery and Drive Up & Go™ shopping experiences. Albertsons Cos. is offering a free 30-day trial to try the program and numerous perks for subscribers, including 5 percent off O Organics® and Open Nature® products. Subscribers will also enjoy rewards that do not expire and exclusive culinary and wine experiences. Customers who sign up now can expect to save up to $395 per year** with an annual FreshPass™ subscription.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

*Restrictions apply. Refer to Full program Terms & Conditions at https://www.albertsons.com/mobile/delivery-subscription-tc.html.

** Based on average delivery orders for existing FreshPass subscribers from 5/1/2020 to 3/1/2021 utilizing non-prime order time slots (delivery fees vary – value based on existing slot utilization of subscribers). Savings calculation also includes $20 savings for first time members on first $75 online purchase, monthly perk values, and product category savings that annual subscribers enjoy. Product savings value is calculated based on existing subscriber data. Annual subscribers from July to December 31, 2021, will earn a $5 promo credit every month.