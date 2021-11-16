Coolsys Acquires Triangle Refrigeration

BREA, Calif. – CoolSys™, the market-leading refrigeration, HVAC, engineering, and energy solutions company, announced it has acquired Triangle Refrigeration, a leading provider of commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and monitoring services in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. With this acquisition, CoolSys expands its market presence throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, complementing service coverage areas strengthened by prior acquisitions in those regions.

“As CoolSys continues to grow its market presence across the country, we’re excited to have Triangle Refrigeration join our other CoolSys companies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions,” commented Anesa Chaibi, CEO of CoolSys.“A market leader in its region, Triangle Refrigeration and its management team have developed a strong reputation built on industry expertise, operational efficiency, and excellent customer experience, which are values integral to us at CoolSys.”

Based in Leola, Pennsylvania, Triangle Refrigeration has highly trained and experienced technicians across four states. It provides maintenance, repair, and installation services to leading supermarkets, industrial customers, convenience stores, and other retailers. Triangle Refrigeration was founded in 1969 as a one-man operation by Cleo Weaver and has grown to become a leading service provider, known for its in-depth knowledge and exceptional service of HVAC and refrigeration systems across commercial and industrial businesses.

“Our goal has always been to provide service that exceeds expectations and provides the greatest value to our customers,” commented Cleo Weaver, founder and owner of Triangle Refrigeration. “We’re looking forward to joining CoolSys where our team can continue to service our customers at an outstanding level, while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a national service provider,” added Dan Harris, president of Triangle Refrigeration.

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC solutions company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, foodservice, commercial, and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About Triangle Refrigeration

Triangle Refrigeration is a leading provider of fast and reliable commercial HVAC and refrigeration service and installation solutions, supporting customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. With over 50 years of HVAC and refrigeration experience, Triangle alsoprovides a large selection of state-of-the-art food service equipment.