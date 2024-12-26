Costco Members Might See Card Scanners When They Next Visit

Costco shoppers may encounter membership card scanners at the doors to the warehouse retailer during an upcoming trip.

The company says on its customer service website that scanners “will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse” in the coming months.

“Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner. Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry,” Costco says.

