Costco Members Might See Card Scanners When They Next Visit

Aislinn Murphy, FOXBusiness Retail & FoodService December 26, 2024

Costco shoppers may encounter membership card scanners at the doors to the warehouse retailer during an upcoming trip.

The company says on its customer service website that scanners “will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse” in the coming months.

“Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner. Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry,” Costco says

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Costco

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

VusionGroup and The Fresh Market to Revolutionize Retail Experience with Unprecedented Vusion 360 Roll-Out in the U.S.

The Fresh Market, Inc. Retail & FoodService December 19, 2024

This partnership will bring in a suite of Vusion 360 technology solutions, including digital shelf labels, VusionCloud, Captana’s Computer Vision & AI technology, and Memory Store Analytics to all 166 locations across the United States, marking the first Vusion 360 rollout in North America.

Deli

Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami Now Available at All Costco Locations in the Southeast

Aussie Select Deli June 4, 2024

Aussie Select’s Lamb Pastrami stands out as the first of its kind on the market. Crafted from high-quality Australian lamb, the product offers a unique, flavorful alternative to traditional beef pastrami—and something new in deli. A fully cooked product, it is perfect served warm or chilled for sandwiches, charcuterie boards, pizzas and more. It provides a versatile and delicious option for consumers seeking something new and exciting.