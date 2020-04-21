Covid-19 Antibody Tests Began at Grocery Stores – Including Wegmans

The first of 3,000 planned statewide antibody tests for Covid-19 announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday began the same day in two local Wegmans supermarkets and around 20 grocery stores in all statewide, according to the state Department of Health.

The tests – done to identify people who have overcome the novel coronavirus and to assess the reach of the pandemic – occurred at the Amherst Street Wegmans in Buffalo and the one on Alberta Drive in Amherst. Three other Wegmans stores were among the other grocery stores where tests were conducted, according to Wegmans spokeswoman Michele Mehaffy.

Mehaffy said testing inside the stores appeared intentionally low-key. There were approximately five nurses at each testing site, with 100 to 150 antibody tests done at each.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Buffalo News