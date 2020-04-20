Pandemic Takes Economic Bite out of Mexican Pastry Bakery

SAN ANTONIO – The machinery still churns out Mexican pastries at the half-century-old Lux Bakery. Only now, it runs more slowly and less often as the pandemic has taken a bite out of business.

“It absolutely has impacted the amount of business we were doing,” said Vice President John Zambrano. “Our business has pretty much slowed down since we distribute a lot to school districts throughout Texas.”

With classrooms closed, new orders have come to a halt. Retail sales to grocers’ bakeries have taken a hit, too. So production here has been slowed to fill the backlog orders, and the days are shorter. On Fridays, the factory is quiet.

