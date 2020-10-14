C&S Wholesale Grocers Names Bob Palmer Chief Executive Officer

Keene, N.H. — C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, names Bob Palmer as Chief Executive Officer. Bob succeeds Mike Duffy.

“C&S has been a leader in the rapidly changing grocery industry for over 102 years. We will continue to drive innovation and adapt to the dynamic market conditions to better serve and support our customers,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “These unique times have required us to refocus our efforts and priorities.”

Bob Palmer has more than 30 years of industry experience and most recently served as C&S’s Executive Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer before his retirement in 2019.

“Bob is a highly valued leader that has led C&S through times of change with much success,” continued Cohen. “His unrelenting focus on customer service and innovative go-to-market strategies have helped us win in challenging times and will undoubtedly serve us well as we transform for the future.”

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.