C&S Wholesale Grocers and Performance Food Group Company Partner to Feed US Families

Keene, N.H. — C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., is partnering with Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) to keep grocery stores stocked and our communities fed while the country battles the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This dynamic partnership will enable C&S to leverage PFG’s workforce to help handle the extensive increases in food and product needs in local communities around the country.

“Our communities have always been at the heart of our business,” said Mike Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “In partnering with Performance Food Group, we are in a better position to fulfill our commitment to ensuring grocery stores shelves are stocked and families around the country have access to food and other necessities during these unsettling and unpredictable times.”

“We are excited to partner with C&S Wholesale Grocers during this critical time for our country’s food supply chain,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & CEO. “Our talented associates have valuable expertise in food distribution and we are proud that they will continue to play a vital role in keeping families fed. This is one of the many ways that PFG can utilize our people and assets to support our local communities as we all weather this period of disruption.”

This partnership is effective immediately with 35 PFG employees across two states starting this week. Over the coming days and weeks, more employees will be joining C&S in the fight to feed America.

