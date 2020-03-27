Easy Tiger Launches 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to Feed Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Easy Tiger® announces a 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin and support those affected in Travis County by COVID-19.

Easy Tiger plans to bake and deliver 10,000 fresh loaves of bread to the Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. All four organizations are experiencing a dramatic increase in need due to COVID-19 and related employment and school shut-downs.

Easy Tiger has rapidly stepped up production amid the coronavirus pandemic to supply Central Texas H-E-B grocery stores with fresh bread daily and will continue to supply fresh bread to Whole Foods Market, Fresh Plus and other grocery and restaurant partners.

Now, with the help of generous customers, Easy Tiger aims to supply fresh bread to those in need with an ambitious plan to bake and deliver 10,000 loaves to Austinites in need in the next 60 days. Easy Tiger will cover all labor and fixed costs to bake and deliver each loaf, and the company is asking for community support to help pay for flour and other essential ingredients to make the bread.

How you can get involved:

Visit www.easytigerusa.com and order regular-priced bread (for curbside pick-up or delivery).

Easy Tiger will match each bread purchase with a loaf for the community, up to 2,000 loaves.

Donate a “Community Loaf” ($3) from the bread menu; add as many as you’d like.

Donate remotely by purchasing “Community Loaves” without ordering curbside or delivery.

Easy Tiger will deliver fresh-baked loaves daily to charitable organizations.

The Challenge is to deliver 10,000 loaves or more in 60 days.

Customers can keep track of our progress on social media: @easytigeratx

“We are kickstarting this challenge by pledging at least 2,000 loaves to feed Austin. We are asking our community to also chip in $3 so our most impacted residents can enjoy a high-quality, nutrient-dense loaf of bread during this uncertain time,” said Mike Stitt, CEO of Easy Tiger. “We are grateful to be part of this community and hope we can generously support Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes, organizations that are working overtime right now to feed impacted families and the homeless in our community.”

Easy Tiger is known for its jovial beer gardens on 6th Street in downtown Austin and at The LINC in North Austin, but the company is serious when it comes to food safety. Easy Tiger’s newest flagship location at The LINC includes a 6,000 square foot bakery facility, one of the only Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP Certified) bakeries in Austin. GMP is a rigorous food safety certification program where manufacturers must pass a 636-point audit on health and safety in manufacturing processes and facility management. The LINC bakery remains operational to supply bread and address food shortages in Central Texas.

“Our bakers are committed to working 24/7 to help our community get through this crisis. We appreciate everyone’s support,” said David Norman, Easy Tiger Head Doughpuncher and 2020 James Beard Award nominee.

To donate $3 to feed a family in need, visit www.easytigerusa.com today.

