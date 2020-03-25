C&S Wholesale Grocers and US Foods Tackle the Feat to Feed America Together

KEENE, N.H. — C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., along with US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), have partnered to combat job and food insecurities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on the supply chain.

“We are very excited about our partnership with US Foods, which will keep the food supply chain strong despite challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “We are taking the steps necessary to onboard and train members of US Foods’ workforce to ensure our warehouses are staffed and deliveries are on the road, enabling families access to food across the country.”

US Foods, one of America’s leading foodservice distributors, partners with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. However, increasing restrictions imposed by the federal and state government in response to the coronavirus are reshaping American’s consumption behaviors, resulting in more grocery purchases and significantly fewer dine-out opportunities.

“We are proud to be working with C&S Wholesale Grocers as their role in our communities increases in importance,” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. “This partnership is an excellent example of the ways in which we are leveraging our distribution capabilities in new ways to support our nation’s retailers and we value this important opportunity.”

The partnership will allow C&S Wholesale Grocers to alleviate a potential worker shortage stemming from increased food retail demands, while transferring US Foods personnel to similar job functions wherein demand is lacking in the foodservice industry.

“For more than 100 years, it has been our mission to keep communities fed. We are vigilantly monitoring this situation around the clock and are in constant communication with government authorities and industry associations to ensure that we are doing everything possible to make sure everyone has access to food,” said Duffy. “We’re thankful to have members of the US Foods team join us in keeping operations moving and store shelves stocked.”

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.