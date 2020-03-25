SPINS And Mercato Join Forces To Launch Largest Attribute-Powered Online Grocery E-Commerce Solution In The U.S.

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO — SPINS®, a leading wellness-focused data and technology provider in the U.S., partners with Mercato, the complete online grocery e-commerce fulfillment platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, to launch the largest product attribute-powered online grocery e-commerce solution for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores. This partnership arms retailers and brands with the new capability to respond to the consumer-driven world by marrying SPINS’ Product Intelligence Data and attributes with Mercato’s full-service e-commerce and home delivery experience.

By joining forces, SPINS and Mercato bring a full spectrum of health, wellness, diet and sustainability information directly to consumers, setting a new standard for personalized online shopping, allowing them to browse and discover products via data-enabled search, filtering, recommendations and more throughout their entire customer journey in omni-channel environments. In a time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever that retailers of all sizes be equipped to service their customers both in and out of their physical locations with a personalized online fulfillment solution.

“This timely partnership with Mercato enables any retail partner to deliver the industry’s highest standard of personalized shopping, mobile convenience and delivery to their customers, reaching even greater levels of engagement and loyalty,” said Tony Olson, owner and CEO of SPINS. “During these unprecedented times, SPINS is committed to aggressively investing in new technologies and partnerships like Mercato that are driving measurable sales growth and increasing loyalty between brick and mortar retailers and their customers.”

Today, SPINS’ comprehensive and well-established data and analytics portfolio is embedded within many retailers’ category management, inventory selection, assortment management, consumer engagement and communication strategy. SPINS is moving quickly to invest in driving solutions to our retailer partners. By partnering with Mercato, SPINS brings innovation and data into local shopping experiences, allowing lifestyle and dietary preferences of each shopper to be easily met not only in store, but online as the modern day demands.

“Mercato’s mission is to empower independent grocers with the necessary tools to provide fresh, local ingredients to their communities. Supporting sophisticated search technology and providing solutions for customers’ demanding and ever-changing health needs and diet preferences is a necessity in today’s online grocery shopping landscape. SPINS’ in-depth data and analytics expertise will be invaluable to our valued partners and their customers,” said Bobby Brannigan, CEO of Mercato.

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data technology company and advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. For the last 20 years, SPINS has been committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

About Mercato

Mercato offers eCommerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 800 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent’s grocery store in Brooklyn, New York, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit www.Mercato.com.