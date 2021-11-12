Cub Foods Starts Its Own Online Orders Business, With Pickup and Deliveries

Gita Sitaramiah, Star Tribune Retail & FoodService November 12, 2021

Cub Foods is starting its own online pickup and delivery services, a sign they have become integral to the grocery shopping experience.

Cub, the market leader in the Twin Cities grocery industry, since 2015 has relied on Instacart, a national leader in online ordering and delivery, to handle its e-commerce customers.

The rise in such ordering during the pandemic led Cub executives to accelerate the company’s plans to offer such services itself, said Chad Bersie, director of e-commerce at Cub.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Star Tribune

