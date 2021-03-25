Dining Alliance Partners with Atlantic Food Distributors

WALTHAM, Mass. — Atlantic Food Distributors, an Ohio-based broad line food distribution specialist, has partnered with Dining Alliance, the nation’s largest Group Purchasing Organization for independent restaurants. The Frosty Acres group of distribution companies has partnered with Buyers Edge Platform, the parent company of Dining Alliance, to offer a wide variety of services to their respective clients. Customers of Atlantic Food Distributors will now have the ability to take advantage of the many savings and technology opportunities that Dining Alliance offers. Atlantic Food Distributors offers a full range of food service items such as frozen and fresh meats, baked goods, appetizers, soup and salad, beverages, dairy, pasta and more.

“Atlantic is already known for offering amazing quality food at great prices to operators through the Ohio area,” says Craig Jordison, CIO of Atlantic Food Distributors, “By leveraging this partnership with Dining Alliance, we are now able to offer great bottom line discounts to our clients as well as additional support to save on beyond the box programs, satellite TV service, credit card processing, food cost management software and other non-food savings programs.”

“This partnership allows Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed,” says Dining Alliance President, Tina Davie Donahue. “When top distributors like Atlantic Food Distributors partner with Dining Alliance, it can provide a huge benefit to restaurant operators – which in turn is lucrative for all parties involved.”

Atlantic Food Distributors partnered with Dining Alliance to provide benefits to restaurant operators when they needed them the most. By joining the Dining Alliance GPO and focusing on reducing their costs, restaurant operators are taking important steps to ensure their success during this challenging time in the industry.

About Dining Alliance

Dining Alliance is the largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants in the United States and a founding member of Buyers Edge Platform, a Digital Procurement Network for the foodservice industry. Dining Alliance pools the buying power of independent restaurants, then uses that volume to negotiate deals and terms with manufacturers and distributors to help member restaurants get the best prices available in their markets. Buyers Edge Platform serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice industry with GPO services, procurement technology and supply chain consulting. To learn more, visit diningalliance.com or www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

About Atlantic Food Distributors

Atlantic Food Distributors is an independent, family owned and operated broadline foodservice company that services a wide spectrum of customers from schools to restaurants throughout most of Ohio. They were founded in 1960 by Steve Manolakis, Stan Manolakis’s father, and are a member of the Frosty Acres Brands foodservice buying group.