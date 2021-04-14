Dining Alliance Partners with Merrill Distributing Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Merrill Distributing Inc., a Wisconsin-based distributor, has partnered with Dining Alliance, the nation’s largest Group Purchasing Organization for independent restaurants, to offer a wide variety of cost-savings services and technologies to their respective clients. Merrill Distributing Inc. offers a full range of quality products for independent restaurants, bar and grills, full line convenience stores, schools and institutions, community festivals and other social events. Customers of Merrill Distributing can now take advantage of the many savings and technology opportunities that Dining Alliance offers.

“Merrill Distributing is known for offering amazing quality products at great prices to independent restaurant operators throughout the Wisconsin and Michigan area,” says David Leopold, Director of Sales and Marketing of Merrill Distributing Inc., “By leveraging this partnership with Dining Alliance, we are now able to offer great bottom line discounts to our clients as well as additional support.”

“This partnership allows Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed,” says Dining Alliance President, Tina Davie Donahue. “When top distributors like Merrill Distributing Inc. partner with Dining Alliance, it can provide a huge benefit to restaurant operators – which in turn is lucrative for all parties involved.”

From their Ranger City custom-cut fresh beef, pork and chicken, to a large variety of national brands, Merrill Distributing’s extensive Foodservice offerings encompass everything independent restaurant operators need to distinguish their operation from their competitors. Now, Merrill customers will have the opportunity to earn CashBack rebates – a value source of revenue that can have significant impact on profitability. Dining Alliance membership also grants restaurants access to savings opportunities on expenses such as uniforms, cleaning products, disposables and television services.

About Dining Alliance

Dining Alliance is the largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants in the United States and a founding member of Buyers Edge Platform, a Digital Procurement Network for the foodservice industry. Dining Alliance pools the buying power of independent restaurants, then uses that volume to negotiate deals and terms with manufacturers and distributors to help member restaurants get the best prices available in their markets. Buyers Edge Platform serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice industry with GPO services, procurement technology and supply chain consulting. To learn more, visit www.diningalliance.com or www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

About Merrill Distributing Inc.

Merrill Distributing Inc. is a family owned and operated distributor that services 15 different counties in Wisconsin and Michigan and more than 1,500 customers through district sales consultants while providing deliveries within 24 hours. To learn more, visit https://www.merrilldistributing.com/.