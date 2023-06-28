DoorDash Launches SNAP/EBT Online Payments to Increase Food Access Nationwide Through On-Demand Grocery Delivery

As part of our ongoing work to broaden food access, DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, will begin accepting SNAP/EBT payments on the platform with multiple grocery partners including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, and participating 7-Eleven® stores. With these partnerships, more than 4,000 grocery and convenience locations nationwide will soon offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash for on-demand delivery of eligible grocery items.

To offer more savings to consumers and help reduce barriers to fresh groceries, DoorDash will offer SNAP recipients all the benefits of a DashPass membership—our membership program that offers $0 delivery fees on eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide—free for two months.*

“The rise of on-demand grocery delivery has had a transformational impact on food access. This is especially true for vulnerable populations, including seniors, people living in food deserts, and those facing disability or transportation barriers,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We’re proud to partner with these merchants to offer SNAP recipients access to quality groceries conveniently through our platform. Through the power of local delivery, enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity and connecting people to groceries and the essential items they need.”

