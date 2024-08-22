DoorDash Partners with Max to Introduce First-Ever Streaming Benefit for DashPass Members in the U.S.

The partnership unlocks Max’s iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, and more for DashPass Annual Plan members at no additional cost

SAN FRANCISCO & BURBANK, Calif. — DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH), the premier local commerce platform, announced a partnership with Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service that brings together exclusive original series, blockbuster movies and documentaries as well as a library of beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe.

Max With Ads is now included with a DashPass Annual Plan membership in the U.S. at no additional cost, giving consumers a $240 annual value for $96/year.* Max is the first streaming service included with DashPass, the membership program that offers the most affordable way to order on DoorDash. DashPass offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers.

Additionally, for those seeking ad-free entertainment, DashPass Annual Plan members can upgrade to a Max Ad-Free subscription for a discounted rate of just $10.99/month (plus applicable taxes).**

DashPass Annual Plan members can enjoy Max’s renowned content selection. Max is the One to Watch for HBO Originals such as House of the Dragon and The White Lotus, Warner Bros. films like Godzilla x Kong and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as beloved classics like Friends. It will also be the exclusive streaming destination for highly anticipated upcoming HBO Originals like The Penguin (September) and Dune: Prophecy (November).

The partnership introduces the first benefit available for DashPass Annual Plan members that extends beyond the DoorDash platform, included at no additional cost to members. As consumers continue to find ways to stretch their dollars, a DashPass Annual Plan now offers savings on both Max streaming and DoorDash fees.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “Streaming and delivery go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members.”

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”

Max and DashPass is this season’s perfect pairing—your favorite show with beloved restaurant dishes, viewing snacks, and more for a delightful night in. To celebrate the partnership, in the coming weeks the brands will spotlight the endless possibilities that can emerge from a single DoorDash bag.

For $96/year, DashPass members save an average of $5 on every eligible order and since launching in 2018, members have saved over $10 billion globally​​. Access Max With Ads, included at no additional cost with a DashPass Annual Plan in just a few simple steps. Those with a monthly membership can easily upgrade to the annual membership and save.

*DashPass order benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. You will be charged the then-current DashPass renewal fee (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring annual basis, until you cancel. The DashPass subscription fee may be charged to any payment method in your DoorDash account. DashPass terms and conditions here and cancellation instructions here. Max streaming subscription available for DashPass Annual Plan subscribers only. Subject to Max subscription terms and conditions here.

**The Max Ad-Free monthly upgrade subscription fee may vary based on your location. You will be charged the then-current Max Ad-Free monthly upgrade subscription fee (plus applicable taxes) automatically each month, on a recurring basis, until you cancel. The Max Ad-Free monthly upgrade subscription fee will be charged to any payment method in your DoorDash account. Max subscription terms and conditions here and cancellation instructions for the Max Ad-Free upgrade here.

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

Max® is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, available in the US and countries in Latin America and Europe. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, and live sports and news (where available), Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.