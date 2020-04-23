Escoffier Launches Free e-Learning Partnership With Hospitality Industry

CHICAGO — Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announced relief and support for the hard hit hospitality industry in the form of free access to its proprietary e-Learning tools. New and long-standing hospitality industry partners such as Omni Hotels & Resorts now have access to foundational content from Escoffier’s online programs designed to support kitchen workers during this difficult time.

“This is an unprecedented time for our partners in the hospitality industry. We are banning together to offer our support for restaurants forced to close due to the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent layoffs, furloughs or temporary reduction of kitchen staff,” said Tracy Lorenz, president and CEO of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Triumph Higher Education Group.

Now available for free to hospitality industry staff, Escoffier’s e-Learning content includes 45+ culinary foundational videos, recipes and assessment tools covering proper sanitation, essential knife skills, the importance of mise en place, soups and stocks, and vegetable and protein cookery. The e-Learning resources are part of Escoffier’s Boulder campus comprehensive professional online programs launched in 2015.

“Many culinary workers are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and we wanted to show them our support by sharing this relevant content,” said Miles Mitchell, chief academic officer at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. “We hope they are back in their restaurant kitchens soon, but in the meantime, they can continue to sharpen their culinary skills and knowledge during this downturn.”

For more information about the Escoffier e-Learning options for hospitality partners, contact Tracy Teichman, head of Escoffier’s business development program, at tteichman@staff.escoffier.edu.

More about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school’s professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier’s Boulder, CO campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.