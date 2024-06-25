Flashfood Appoints its First Chief People Officer

The company is also promoting Calli Brannan to Head of Customer Success

TORONTO – Flashfood announced the appointment of Megan Martinelli as Chief People Officer, the company’s first c-suite hire since Nicholas Bertram took the reins as CEO and promoted Jordan Schenck as CCO in January. Returning from a year away from the company on maternity leave, Martinelli will lead the People function at Flashfood with an expanded role covering legal, compliance, and sustainability.

With this executive hire, Flashfood is investing in its growth strategy and most important asset, the teammates who serve its partners and shoppers. Martinelli plans to accelerate Flashfood’s tech deployment and community impact by leveraging people analytics, talent development, and a secure development platform that enables the company to continue innovating.

“My personal mission is to ensure that Flashfood teammates feel a sense of belonging, particularly as we grow and our team gets bigger,” said Megan Martinelli on the appointment. “It is my responsibility to ensure they are given the tools and leadership they need to succeed in their roles at Flashfood.”

Three years ago, Martinelli started as the first hire in the People & Culture department and witnessed and contributed to the various stages of the company’s evolution. Prior to Flashfood, she held key People and Culture roles at Points International. Before that she served in a variety of human resource roles at Toronto General, one of the world’s top three hospitals. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology from Memorial University, as well as a Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management from George Brown College.

Flashfood is also promoting current Director of Partnerships Calli Brannan to the role of Head of Customer Success, where she will own the customer experience for Flashfood’s two-sided marketplace. The company’s retail partners and North American shoppers have continued choosing Flashfood, and investing in the integration of customer support programs, new account onboarding, and existing account management will bolster this loyalty.

Calli Brannan was a critical member of the early team that built Flashfood’s retail presence, and has worked in the food insecurity and food waste reduction space for a decade. As the Founder of Detroit-based One More Meal, Brannan’s passion for creating a better future was developed early in her career. She was a Community Nutrition Program Instructor at Michigan State University Extension and served as a Board Member at the Detroit Food Policy Council. Brannan holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Kalamazoo College.

“Megan and Calli will have a tremendous impact on our culture and performance, and will help shape our strategy for growth,” said Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood. “Our company is advantaged by their leadership and these new responsibilities will accelerate our growing momentum as an organization.”