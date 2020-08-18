FMI Celebrates the Leadership of Its 2020 Store Manager Awards Winners

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association today recognizes the remarkable leadership and career achievements of four outstanding store managers. Their entrepreneurial leadership advanced new initiatives supporting omnichannel shopping experiences, fostering the next generation of food retail and serving their communities to the highest levels.

“Grocery workers have continued to feed and protect citizens throughout the pandemic, earning the respect and recognition of their communities as true heroes in the public battle to mitigate COVID-19’s dangers and anxieties,” Leslie G. Sarasin, FMI president and chief executive officer, said. “Not only has their leadership enabled the industry to rise to this emergency’s operational challenges, but grocery workers have amplified their community support efforts, providing neighborly help to the vulnerable shoppers in their communities through food bank donations, food drives, new in-store shopping measures and a host of other activities.”

She continued, “Above all, the 2020 Store Manager Award winners prioritize customer service and uphold consumers’ view that food stores are allies in their mission to stay healthy during COVID-19.”

Here are the 21st-annual Store Manager Awards Winners:

Category A

Jim Grochowalski

Martin’s Super Markets

Stevensville, MI

Category B

Gary Cottingham

The GIANT Company

Chambersburg, PA

Category C

Jen Book

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Altoona, Iowa

Category D

Captain Raymond Mutangwa

SPAR Thohoyandou, Superfecta Trading

Mutsindo, South Africa

People’s Pick

Gary Cottingham

The GIANT Company

Chambersburg, PA

Virtual Toast

Dagmar Boggs, chief retail sales and bottle operations officer of The Coca-Cola Company, toasts the Store Manager Awards finalists and winners.



The 2020 Store Manager Award winners each receive a $1,000 prize and a crystal award. FMI hosted its sixth-annual online “People’s Pick” contest. The “People’s Pick” contest winner receives a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store’s associates. Learn more about the finalists and winners at FMI.org/StoreManagerAwards/Winners.

