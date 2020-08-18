FMI Celebrates the Leadership of Its 2020 Store Manager Awards Winners

FMI Retail & FoodService August 18, 2020

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association today recognizes the remarkable leadership and career achievements of four outstanding store managers. Their entrepreneurial leadership advanced new initiatives supporting omnichannel shopping experiences, fostering the next generation of food retail and serving their communities to the highest levels. 

“Grocery workers have continued to feed and protect citizens throughout the pandemic, earning the respect and recognition of their communities as true heroes in the public battle to mitigate COVID-19’s dangers and anxieties,” Leslie G. Sarasin, FMI president and chief executive officer, said. “Not only has their leadership enabled the industry to rise to this emergency’s operational challenges, but grocery workers have amplified their community support efforts, providing neighborly help to the vulnerable shoppers in their communities through  food bank donations, food drives, new in-store shopping measures and a host of other activities.”   

She continued, “Above all, the 2020 Store Manager Award winners prioritize customer service and uphold consumers’ view that food stores are allies in their mission to stay healthy during COVID-19.”  

Here are the 21st-annual Store Manager Awards Winners:  

Category A 

Jim Grochowalski 

Martin’s Super Markets 
Stevensville, MI 

Category B 

Gary Cottingham 

The GIANT Company 
Chambersburg, PA 

Category C 

Jen Book 

Hy-Vee, Inc. 
Altoona, Iowa 

Category D 

Captain Raymond Mutangwa 

SPAR Thohoyandou, Superfecta Trading 
Mutsindo, South Africa 

People’s Pick 

Gary Cottingham 

The GIANT Company 
Chambersburg, PA 

Virtual Toast  

Dagmar Boggs, chief retail sales and bottle operations officer of The Coca-Cola Company, toasts the Store Manager Awards finalists and winners.  

For MediaImages of the Store Manager Awards Winners.  

The 2020 Store Manager Award winners each receive a $1,000 prize and a crystal award. FMI hosted its sixth-annual online “People’s Pick” contest. The “People’s Pick” contest winner receives a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store’s associates. Learn more about the finalists and winners at FMI.org/StoreManagerAwards/Winners

