Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Sea Breeze Food Service

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Sea Breeze Food Service as the newest member of the cooperative.

Sea Breeze Food Service is a family owned and operated broadline distributor founded in 1990. Today, Sea Breeze services an approximate 220-mile radius of their distribution center in Jacksonville, FL, which includes Northeast FL, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Southern Georgia. They offer over 4,000 foodservice products, including refrigerated dairy, seafood, fresh meat, poultry and produce, as well as frozen items, dry goods, paper products, and small wares. Sea Breeze’s customer base includes restaurants, daycares, schools, assisted living, c-stores, and many others.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS



Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Sea Breeze Food Service, please call 904-356-9905, or visit www.seabreezefoodservice.com.