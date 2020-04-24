FSNS C&A Wins BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year

Food Safety Net Services Retail & FoodService April 24, 2020

San Antonio, TX–Food Safety Net Services Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A), a worldwide provider of certification and audit services and audit programs for the food safety industry, has been selected as the BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year.

This prestigious award validates the growing capacity and ongoing integrity of the FSNS C&A Certification program. To achieve this level of recognition, FSNS C&A continuously trains and calibrates members of the audit team to ensure consistency among auditors, and to enable members of the team to learn from each other. 

In addition to being selected as the BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year, Senior Audit Specialist, Michael Sanders, received an honorable mention for BRCGS Americas, Auditor of the Year. Sanders has been with FSNS C&A since 2012 and has a total of 28 years in the food industry.

About FSNS Certification & Audit

FSNS Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A) is committed to providing certification and audit services with consistency, impartiality, and integrity. Activities conducted by or on behalf of FSNS C&A are carried out by trained and highly qualified personnel that strive to assure each activity and end product meets FSNS C&A high standards and scheme owner requirements. For more information, visit FSNSAudit.com.

