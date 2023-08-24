General Mills Foodservice Launches Video Series Tackling Back-of-House Challenges



MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Foodservice is putting the Chefs of the Mills to the test against back-of-house obstacles in its new “Chefs on the Line” video series, launching this summer. Each episode will challenge General Mills Foodservice’s resident culinary experts with the high-stakes scenarios that foodservice operators face every day. While developing innovative and quick-turn menu items, the Chefs of the Mills will share their General Mills Foodservice product and menu solutions.

In the first episode, General Mills Foodservice corporate chefs Ted Osorio and Jessie Kordosky must throw together a brunch service with no staff, using only what’s on hand in kitchen inventory to create five distinct menu items. While baking, griddling, waffling, and frying, they speak directly to the challenges operators face and the most effective tool in the kitchen: versatile, low-labor products.

“We know that restaurant operators face a number of challenges, such as being understaffed, racing against the clock, and striving to use the same ingredients in fresh ways,” said Chef Jessie. “Chef Ted and I have been in their shoes, and ‘Chefs on the Line’ brings us back to the kitchen rush to find creative solutions to back-of-house problems.”

The series starts with the cutthroat competition air of popular cooking shows — including the use of the bleep function when tensions rise — but its message is meant to encourage restaurant operators who are feeling the pressure to succeed in a difficult environment.

“What I would tell operators out there is to keep pushing, because the delicious food and the sense of community you bring to your customers brings them joy – and that matters,” said Chef Ted. “We know some days aren’t easy, and our goal at General Mills Foodservice is to make those moments a little brighter with high-quality products and a strong sense of partnership from our team.”

The Chefs of the Mills are a team of experienced chefs bringing solutions and advice for foodservice operators’ toughest challenges. “Chefs on the Line” is the latest example of how the Chefs of the Mills are “at the service” of foodservice professionals, arming them with tools and resources to address common pain points and set them up for success. Whether working alongside customers to offer training and support or appearing at industry events, the highly specialized chefs are devoted to helping foodservice operators save time and maximize labor in order to turn out great-tasting and high-quality food on a consistent basis.

Check out the trailer and learn more about the “Chefs on the Line” series here, and stay tuned for the first episode to launch on August 28, 2023.

Want the Chefs of the Mills to tackle one of your toughest challenges? Submit a story or challenge here. It could be featured in an upcoming “Chefs on the Line” episode, article, or post.

About Chefs of the Mills

The Chefs of the Mills bring their culinary expertise to the table for foodservice operators in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare operations, restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries, and more. The team of corporate chefs works alongside operators to provide product consultation and education, develop recipes, consult on menus, and offer specialized training to help operators maximize profitability.

About General Mills Foodservice

General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary support, nutrition education, and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s, Annie’s, and TNT Crust. For more information, please visit www.generalmillscf.com.