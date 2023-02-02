The Biskies Contest to Award $35K in Cash Prizes to Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS – At the height of awards season, General Mills Foodservice announces an exciting contest of its own to celebrate the restaurants where biscuits play a starring role on the menu. The Biskies™ Contest gives chefs, owners and employees of commercial restaurants the chance to win up to $20,000 for their unique biscuit creation in the categories of entrée, side or dessert. From Feb. 1 to March 31, 2023, the contest will accept submissions for original recipes that use Pillsbury’s new Southern Style Unbaked Biscuits and two or more additional ingredients.

The Biskies, which simply requires participants to upload a photo of their original biscuit recipe to enter, gives restaurants the opportunity to showcase how biscuits shine on their menus. The contest will award one Grand Prize Winner, who will receive $20,000, and three Runner-Up Winners (one for each category: entrée, side dish and dessert), who will each receive $5,000.

“Whether they are center of the plate as part of an entrée or playing a supporting role as a side or dessert, biscuits are often a central character on restaurant menus and deserve their time in the spotlight,” said Shayna Becker, marketing manager for the Restaurant Channel at General Mills Foodservice. “The Biskies celebrate and award restaurants that are using biscuits in new and creative ways across their menus to wow their patrons and get rave reviews.”

General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support, created the contest in conjunction with the introduction of Pillsbury’s newly improved biscuits. Pillsbury Southern Style Unbaked Biscuits, a staple on menus for decades, are now even better to give restaurants a low-labor way to bake up light and fluffy biscuits with superior taste and consistent quality.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make our best products even better and are proud to offer this newly improved biscuit with mouth-watering flavor and texture, which we know are two of the top reasons consumers are tempted to eat biscuits,” said Becker, citing a nationwide survey conducted online by The Harris Poll and commissioned by General Mills Foodservice among over 2,000 Americans last fall. “We also learned that biscuits are a top comfort food, with nearly three-quarters of consumers saying they would order a biscuit if offered as a side when eating out or ordering takeout.”

Becker adds that consumers’ love for biscuits underscores the reason to celebrate restaurants that are stepping up to make them shine on their menus and honor them in the inaugural Biskies Contest.

The entries for The Biskies Contest will be reviewed by General Mills Foodservice’s team of culinary professionals, Chefs of the Mills, who will select three Category Finalists for each recipe category. The finalists will then be featured on General Mill Foodservice’s website and social media channels in April for a public vote to determine the final Grand Prize and Runner-Up Winners. Final winners will be announced on May 17, 2023.The Biskies Contest Details

The Biskies Contest is open to chefs, owners or employees of commercial restaurants living in the United States or District of Columbia.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023, participants may log on to https://www.generalmillscf.com/the-biskies-contest or General Mills Foodservice’s Facebook or Instagram accounts to submit a photo of an original recipe using Pillsbury Southern Style Unbaked Biscuits and two or more additional ingredients, showing how their creation would be served.

Participants are asked to tag General Mills (@generalmillscf on Instagram or @generalmillsfoodservice on Facebook) and use the hashtag #thebiskiescontest. Posting as a story on Instagram or Facebook is not permitted for contest entry.

Recipes will be judged by the Chef of the Mills, and the top nominees will be selected based on originality, foodservice viability, creativity and how well the recipe incorporates the Pillsbury Southern Style Unbaked Biscuit product.

A public vote, taking place April 10 to April 30, 2023, will determine the final winners, including one (1) $20,000 Grand Prize Winner and three (3) $5,000 Runner-Up Winners for side, entrée and dessert categories.

For more information on eligibility, complete contest details and the official contest rules, restaurants should contact their General Mills Foodservice representative, call 1.800.215.6120 or visit https://www.generalmillscf.com/the-biskies-contest.

About General Mills Foodservice

General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary, nutrition education and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s and Annie’s. For more information, please visit www.generalmillsfoodservice.com.