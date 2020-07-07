General Mills Introduces Di Prim’Ordine Farina Flour

We’ve got you covered – on your current flour needs! Our Di Prim’Ordine Farina Flour comes in a 27.5 lb bulk format and offers a high-quality, untreated patent flour milled from a select blend of domestic hard winter wheat. This flour is not only great for pizza dough but also great for artisan bread.

Product Benefits

Designed specifically for the Pizza & Artisan Bread Operator! Packed in a smaller 27.5 lb bag, Di Prim’Ordine Farina Flour is optimized for back-of-house and mixing ease

Unmatched value: This “00 Style” Pizzeria Premium Professional Flour is made from a domestic winter wheat blend and provides operators with a high-quality, cost-effective flour

Excellent for hand stretching and a hot, fast bake

To read the rest of the story, please go to: General Mills Foodservice