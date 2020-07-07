‘We’re Getting Destroyed’: San Diego Restaurants and Bars React to a Looming Shutdown

SAN DIEGO — As Mike Georgopoulos was prepping this week to finally open his swanky $10-million steakhouse in the Gaslamp Quarter, he stared down from his perch on the mezzanine with a mixture of delight — and dread. The floor-to-ceiling wine display and marble bar top were dazzling, and the wait staff, nattily attired in black pants, pressed white shirts, gray vests and green ties, meticulously polished the glassware for the Friday opening.

But why bother opening at all, he wondered.

Just hours earlier, county officials had warned of the looming threat this week of a ban on all indoor dining and drinking, which 19 California counties, including Los Angeles and Orange, have already been ordered to implement for the next three weeks. With an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, San Diego could be next, the county said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Los Angeles Times