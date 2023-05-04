Giant Eagle Locking in Value for Customers by Lowering and Holding Prices on 800 Popular Items Throughout Summer

PITTSBURGH- Giant Eagle, Inc. announced today a new “Price Lock” on an expansive list of 800 high-quality items, including a wide variety of grocery essentials at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations and a selection of popular items at GetGo. Beginning May 4 through August 9, the “Price Lock” will reduce and control prices on these items by an average of nearly 20 percent.

“We are putting the customer at the center of everything we do,” said Giant Eagle, Inc. Interim CEO Bill Artman. “Right now, our customers are seeking to manage their grocery expenses and telling us they need more ways to save at Giant Eagle to maintain access to the items that are most important to their households. Our teams worked extremely hard in recent weeks to respond to this by delivering meaningful reductions on hundreds of items with a focus on those that are most popular during the spring and summer months. Starting this week, customers will benefit from the result of millions of dollars’ worth of investment into items across our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores.”

While grocery prices have recently shown signs of easing slightly1 for the first time since March 2020, everyday consumers continue to be challenged by the realities of increased costs for essentials and the items that make life’s big and little moments more enjoyable. To provide an element of relief to its customers, Giant Eagle’s Price Lock product list features a wide variety of seasonally relevant national brands as well as meat, seafood, produce and dairy staples plus prepared meals and health and wellness products from the Giant Eagle brand.

A selection of Price Lock items will be spotlighted in Giant Eagle’s printed weekly circular starting this week, with the circular’s interactive QR codes driving customers to the Giant Eagle website for more detail on savings opportunities. Throughout the spring and summer, Giant Eagle will build on the savings delivered through its Price Lock initiative by continuing to offer strong weekly sales, personalized savings through its myPerks loyalty platform and a variety of other offerings. More information on all efforts can be found at GiantEagle.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.1 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

1 Consumer Price Index March Report