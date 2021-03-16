Grocers Sue San Jose and Daly City Over Forced Hazard Pay Mandates

The California Grocers Association is suing the cities of San Jose and Daly City over new regulations requiring large grocers to boost the hourly wages of employees who are risking their health to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Daly City’s “hazard pay” legislation, which went into effect immediately after it was passed on March 8, large grocers must pay workers an extra $5 an hour of “hazard pay” on top of their regular wages. In San Jose, where the ordinance will go into effect in a couple of weeks, grocers will be required to provide employees with raises of $3 an hour.

The trade group — which represents grocery stores across the state — seeks to have a court declare the laws unconstitutional and halt them from taking effect.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bay Area News Group